Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $29.92 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $29.92 per share for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

BIIB stock opened at $294.30 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

