FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $27.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $28.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.25.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $372.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.14. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $250.35 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

