FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Decreased by Analyst

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $15.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.20.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

Shares of GD opened at $181.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $159.37 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in General Dynamics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.