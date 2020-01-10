FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Decreased by Analyst

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $15.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.20.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

Shares of GD opened at $181.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $159.37 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in General Dynamics by 17.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alfa Financial Software Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays
Alfa Financial Software Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays
Talktalk Telecom Group Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays
Talktalk Telecom Group Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays
Vodafone Group’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Vodafone Group’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
WM Morrison Supermarkets Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
WM Morrison Supermarkets Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Genel Energy Target Price to GBX 271
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Genel Energy Target Price to GBX 271
Bunzl Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank
Bunzl Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report