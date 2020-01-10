Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gap Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

GAP stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GAP by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth about $121,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.