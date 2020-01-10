US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.90 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

