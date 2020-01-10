FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the retailer will earn $8.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $299.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after buying an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $897,029,000 after buying an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

