SunTrust Banks Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

MDT stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

