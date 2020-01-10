SunTrust Banks Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.52.

MDT stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Earnings History and Estimates for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gap Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gap Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc.
US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc.
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
SunTrust Banks Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Wedbush
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report