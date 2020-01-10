FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.22 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $74.38 and a one year high of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 63.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,057,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,229,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

