Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANF. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $23,382,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4,296.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 852,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 833,485 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 992,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $9,988,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 421,712 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

