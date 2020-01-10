ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.06.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $77.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $60,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 635.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

