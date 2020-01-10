Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ANF stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gap Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gap Inc’s FY2021 Earnings
US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc.
US Capital Advisors Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc.
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
SunTrust Banks Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Medtronic PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Wedbush
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Wedbush


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report