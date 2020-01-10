Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ANF stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 421,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 40,392 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

