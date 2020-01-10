Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.90

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.90 and last traded at $249.90, with a volume of 3250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6513 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.90
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.90
Alphabet Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,411.58
Alphabet Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,411.58
Allstate Hits New 52-Week High at $113.61
Allstate Hits New 52-Week High at $113.61
Facebook Hits New 52-Week High at $215.40
Facebook Hits New 52-Week High at $215.40
Teledyne Technologies Reaches New 12-Month High at $364.18
Teledyne Technologies Reaches New 12-Month High at $364.18
Barnes Group Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.30
Barnes Group Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.30


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report