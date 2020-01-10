Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.90

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.90 and last traded at $249.90, with a volume of 3250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.51.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6513 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
