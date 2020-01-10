Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.90

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.90 and last traded at $249.90, with a volume of 3250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6513 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

