Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,411.58

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,411.58 and last traded at $1,410.95, with a volume of 685273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,393.34.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $960.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,340.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,237.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

