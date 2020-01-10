Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.61

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.61 and last traded at $113.62, with a volume of 31813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.19.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

