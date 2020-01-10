Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $215.40

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $215.40 and last traded at $215.19, with a volume of 5369793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,472,240 shares of company stock valued at $278,644,107. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

