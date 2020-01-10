Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $364.18

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $364.18 and last traded at $363.25, with a volume of 2639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $361.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. ValuEngine lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $375.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.74 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total value of $728,135.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after purchasing an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after purchasing an additional 137,078 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,259,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

