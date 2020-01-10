Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.30

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 4385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $1,410,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,648 over the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 256,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 108.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barnes Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.