Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.49

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.49 and last traded at $156.20, with a volume of 12229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.97.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

