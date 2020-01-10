Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Up 17%

Wealth Minerals Ltd (CVE:WML)’s stock price shot up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 111,425 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 89,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, British Columbia, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits.

