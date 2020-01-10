SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.52

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.43, with a volume of 8702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.