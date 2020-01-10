First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.90

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
