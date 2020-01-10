First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.90

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.90 and last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1109 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.