Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $230.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Estee Lauder Companies traded as high as $209.39 and last traded at $208.25, with a volume of 259357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

