Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $230.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Estee Lauder Companies traded as high as $209.39 and last traded at $208.25, with a volume of 259357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.05.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EL. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.38.
In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.
About Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Further Reading: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.