Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.26

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.