Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.45

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 94077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $495.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,831 shares of company stock valued at $39,599,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

