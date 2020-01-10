Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc (CVE:SIE) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 127,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 155,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. It holds 100% interests in the White Gold claims located in Yukon; and the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Brine Project located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

