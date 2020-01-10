Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.98

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.79, with a volume of 808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,885,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 355,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 171,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,827,000 after buying an additional 110,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

