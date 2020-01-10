ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.40

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 74126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABB. DZ Bank cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABB by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after buying an additional 816,202 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,752,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,843,000 after buying an additional 598,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABB by 20.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth $6,006,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

