ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.04

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.04 and last traded at $125.79, with a volume of 15897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 47.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

