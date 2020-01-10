STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.36 ($28.32).

STM opened at €25.20 ($29.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.94. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

