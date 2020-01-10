Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Critical Comparison

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$11.40 million N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $50.59 million 37.58 -$21.83 million ($1.50) -52.67

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -118.35% -98.31% Inspire Medical Systems -40.36% -18.67% -15.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atossa Genetics and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 480.65%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.92%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

