Head to Head Survey: Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) & Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marlin Business Services and Peoples Utah Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Utah Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Peoples Utah Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Utah Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Volatility and Risk

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 17.19% 12.32% 2.03% Peoples Utah Bancorp 32.15% 14.12% 1.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Peoples Utah Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marlin Business Services pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Utah Bancorp pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Utah Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Peoples Utah Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $134.30 million 1.93 $24.98 million $2.04 10.43 Peoples Utah Bancorp $130.48 million 4.27 $40.63 million $2.14 13.80

Peoples Utah Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Utah Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peoples Utah Bancorp beats Marlin Business Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 94,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers property reinsurance coverage for its financed equipment; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market demand accounts, as well as provides small business loans. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People's Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

