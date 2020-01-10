Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce sales of $239.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.70 million to $242.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $157.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $694.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $696.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.61%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ECOL shares. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,483,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,759,000 after buying an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 924,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

