Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €25.00 Price Target

Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.90 ($27.79) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.36 ($28.32).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €25.20 ($29.30) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.94.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

