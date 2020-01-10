RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) received a €22.00 ($25.58) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of RIB Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

ETR RIB opened at €19.41 ($22.57) on Wednesday. RIB Software has a 1-year low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a 1-year high of €25.84 ($30.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $955.56 million and a PE ratio of 55.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.68.

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

