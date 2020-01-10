Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €60.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.94 ($74.35).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €57.88 ($67.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €43.65 ($50.76) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.77.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

