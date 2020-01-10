Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $15.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $53.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.03 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

