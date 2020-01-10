Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce sales of $196.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.80 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $805.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $797.50 million to $818.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $788.30 million, with estimates ranging from $764.50 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.24 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

