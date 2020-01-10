Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will announce $348.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.87 million and the highest is $353.60 million. Consol Energy reported sales of $382.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consol Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 142,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $321.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

