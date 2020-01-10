Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agenus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agenus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agenus by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

