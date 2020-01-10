Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.21 million, a PE ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $195,467. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

