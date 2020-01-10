Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ATRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.
ATRA stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after buying an additional 619,481 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the period.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
