Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

ATRA stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after buying an additional 619,481 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after buying an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,252,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

