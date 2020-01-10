Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Agenus Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Agenus Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Atara Biotherapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Atara Biotherapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Barrett Business Services Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Barrett Business Services Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Canadian Solar Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Canadian Solar Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report