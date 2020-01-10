Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBSI. ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

