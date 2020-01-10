Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

