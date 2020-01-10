Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 295,133 shares of company stock worth $14,891,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $15,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

