BidaskClub Downgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Hold

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOXF. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

FOXF opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $333,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 25.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $6,736,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

