Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

