HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

HMST opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.73. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,149,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

