BidaskClub Downgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Hold

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $76,104.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joaquin E. Bacardi III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Popular by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Popular by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Popular by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Popular by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

