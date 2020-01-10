BidaskClub Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EGRX. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $793.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

