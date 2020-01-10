BidaskClub Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of GPRE opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $567,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at $62,353,181.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 237.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Agenus Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Agenus Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Atara Biotherapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Atara Biotherapeutics Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub
Barrett Business Services Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Barrett Business Services Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
Canadian Solar Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Canadian Solar Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report