BidaskClub Downgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $500.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.30. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $567,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at $62,353,181.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 237.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 21.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.